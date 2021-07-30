$4 billion raised at Education Summit to support world education

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: educationweb.com.gh

World leaders including UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson after holding a Global Education Summit in the United Kingdom have raised $4 billion to provide quality education to children in the world’s most vulnerable countries.



Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who participated in the Summit with the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and others announced this in a blog post sighted by EducationWeb.com.gh on Friday.



“$4 billion was raised at the Summit, which will provide millions of children, in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, with an opportunity of having access to education,” His Excellency stated in the post.



Held on Wednesday and Thursday, the Summit brought the global community together to support quality education enable up to 175 million children to learn and help get 88 million more girls and boys in school by 2025.



The Global Education Summit: Financing GPE 2021-2025 also gave the leaders the opportunity to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.



Nana Addo Wednesday led Ghana’s delegation to attend the Summit which was a key moment for the global community to come together and support quality education for all children. They will return to Ghana on 1st August.