4 NPP MPs implicated in double salary scandal, 3 return GH¢280,000 to the state

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ASEPA boss blows alarm over double salary scandal



Auditor General accuses MPs of taking double salaries



One of four MPs in double salary scandal denies allegation



One of three Members of Parliament belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party cited by the Auditor General for drawing double salaries, has returned an amount of GH¢119,004.45 back to the state, citinewsroom has reported.



Member of Parliament for Kintapmo South, Alexander Gyan according to a memo at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department refunded the money which was paid to him as salary for his tenure as DCE.



He is said to have received the payment over a period despite vacating office as DCE in 2021.



The Kintampo South MP was cited together with three other MPs; Sylvester Tetteh of Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro who has allegedly pocketed GH¢131,000, MP for Pru West, Stephen Jalulah who has allegedly pocketed GH¢119,000 and MP for Salaga North, Alhassan Iddi.



The four who are all first-time MPs earned the salaries as former CEO and DCEs, in addition to their current pay as members of the legislature.



Alhassan Iddi on his part has also returned GH¢42,000 which he describes as an overpayment to the state while Stephen Jalulah has also returned the GH¢119,000 that was paid to him.



However Sylvester Tetteh has denied the allegation that he received double salary.







According to the Ngleshie Amanfro MP, he never received salary during his 26-month tenure as CEO of the National Youth Authority.



He emphasised that the payment he received was the locked-up salary which was later processed by the Controller and Accountant General after he was sworn in as an MP.







“It is unfortunate. That is not the case, and I am highly disappointed. I have never drawn a double salary, and I am a man of integrity. The day I was appointed CEO of the National Youth Authority, I worked for over 26 months for the authority, I was never paid a salary until I resigned,” he said.



According to the report by Citi News, the Executive Director for Alliance for Accountable Governance, Mensah Thompson who raised the issue has described the mater as a payroll management problem.







“There is a huge discrepancy in our payroll system and there must be a pragmatic steps to address this anomaly,” he stated.







GA/BOG