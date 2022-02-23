4 NDC MPs who have implicitly defended ‘absentee’ Adwoa Safo

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has come under attack from members of her party over her continued absence from the lawmaking chamber.



It is widely held that her absence from the House means the ruling party and government are constrained from conducting serious business in the House, especially with a near equal number of MPs - 137 apiece and an independent who aligns with the Majority.



From the NPP, Michael Okyere Baafi, MP for New Juaben South was the first to accuse Adwoa Safo of sabotaging the government in a radio interview.



The absentee MP's former partner and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has been the most vociferous against her in recent times with three interviews in quick succession targeting her conduct and its adverse effect on the party.



Amid all of the attacks, there has been a largely subtle defence for the embattled MP from colleagues on the other side of the divide.



A number of National Democratic Congress, NDC, MPs have defended Adwoa Safo citing different reasons, among them: that even if she shows up, the NPP still doesn't have the numbers to pass serious bills.



Others also point at instances in history where NPP MPs have been absent from Parliament for longer periods without a fuss.



GhanaWeb looks at implicit support the MP has received from NDC MPs



Deputy Minority Chief Whip and MP for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, had stated on Joy FM that Adwoa Safo was not the NPP's biggest problem and that she is being scapegoated.



They (the Majority) themselves are not decisive, it is like the government is not ready with government business and therefore, he will not want that blame to be pushed to Adwoa Safo.



“Even with Adwoa Safo, they cannot mobilize the remaining 137 because the Majority themselves are not happy with the E-Levy so they can’t build consensus on it let alone to call for the whole house.



“I also don’t always want to shift the blame…it is not as if the absence of Adwoa Safo or Speaker Bagbin that is why the E-Levy is not being passed. If Adwoa Safo came today, their numbers will still be down because they can’t build consensus on the E-Levy as a Majority side,” he said on Joy FM.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote in a social media post addressing the issue of absenteeism on which grounds Adwoa Safo's removal is to be triggered.



"I am therefore perplexed and wondering, in all sincerity, the basis for the discriminatory and unprincipled attacks on Sarah Adwoa Safo by our colleagues on the NPP side of the House, and particularly from Ken Ohene Agyapong who is equally guilty of the same offence he’s been raving and ranting about."



The above post was after he had disclosed that Ken Agyapong and Henry Quartey, NPP MP for Ayawaso Central had absented themselves for over 15 days in 2021.



In another post, he wrote: "The Votes and Proceedings confirming the absentee status of the offending 3 NPP MPs remain intact and well-secured.



"The unprincipled discrimination against Sarah Adwoa Safo by her own colleagues simply because of the obnoxious E-Levy must cease forthwith.



MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor in reacting to a video of Kennedy Agyapong 'fighting' Adwoa Safo on GTV early this week stated: "The contents of this video is very interesting.



"NPP told the world that an MP can be present in Parliament without being in the chamber. They claimed to have rescinded the rejection of the 2022 Budget on these grounds so why is Hon Adwoa’s absence from the chamber a problem now?"



He continued: "On 6th October, 2021, Govt informed the entire Nation that it has granted & extended Leave of Absence dating back to August 2021 to the Hon. Adwoa Safo as a Cabinet Minister until further notice. So is Govt happy of her absence in Cabinet but unhappy of her absence in Parliament?"



Yusif Sulemana, MP, Bole Bamboi



The Member of Parliament for the Bole Bamboi Constituency, Yusif Sulemana, in an interview on Citi FM has asked fellow NDC MPs to focus on fighting the E-Levy and not focus on removing Adwoa Safo.



“Those of us on the Minority side are not happy about her absence. What we know is that we are 137 and are ready to vote against the E-levy anytime, any day. We have listened to Ghanaians and have decided to do what is in their best interest.



“I will not advise any Minority MP to raise an issue over the absence of one of the members of the house. I have heard members of the Majority say they are going to trigger parliamentary processes to remove her. If that is what they want to do, we will only listen to what the Speaker has to say and advise ourselves.”



Sam Nartey George, Ningo Prampram MP also tweeted his reaction to the move to oust Adwoa Safo pointing out that an NPP MP had once absented himself from Parliament for months.



"It would be interesting to see the NPP make a move for Speaker to declare the Dome-Kwabenya seat vacant. Btw 2019 and 2020, the NPP MP for Lower West Akim, Hon Kyei Baffour was missing for over a year from Parliament yet no such move was made. Principles versus Expediency," his tweet read.