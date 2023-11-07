4 Chinese robbed, one shot after armed police escort abandoned them to buy a tyre

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Four Chinese nationals have been robbed at gunpoint, with an unspecified amount stolen after an armed policeman who was supposed to provide them escort abandoned them to buy a tyre.



According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the police constable, identified as Mawuli Rashid, with Regional SWAT unit at Sekondi in the Western Region, was on Sunday, November 5, 2023, escorting the four Chinese in a Toyota Highlander with registration No GG 6666 -23 from Sekondi to Shai Hills.



On reaching a section of the Tema Motorway near GHANDOUR COSMETICS, the front offside tyre of the vehicle burst and the driver parked on the roadside.



Soon after packing the vehicle, two gentlemen in an unidentified vehicle pulled over and offered to take one of them to Tema to buy a tyre.



The Constable joined the car and went with the two men to Tema, leaving his official CZ 805 rifle with 25 rounds of ammunition in the Toyota Highlander and the Chinese people at the scene.



Whilst the constable was away with the two men, two other men on motorbike attacked the Chinese who were then sitting under a shed on the roadside. side, shot one of them in the chest and right leg and robbed them of their mobile phones, some unspecified amount of money and the CZ 805 rifle which was in the vehicle and bolted.



On receipt of the complaint, police proceeded to the scene of the incident enroute to Tema General Hospital, where police were told the victim had been sent.



On arrival at the hospital, police was informed that the victim had been referred to Nyaho Hospital and was met at the intensive care unit receiving treatment.



The wounded victim was identified as 47-year-old Sun Gaofeng