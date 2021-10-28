4,600 women affected with breast cancer, over 2,000 deaths recorded − Advocate reveals

Health News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Breast Care International Fund, Beatrice Wiafe Addae, has revealed that 4,600 women in Ghana have been affected by breast cancer and over 2,000 have died.



She disclosed this at Ofori Panyin Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region during a breast screening exercise for the students, as part marking the school’s 68th anniversary.



The motive behind the screening, according to her, is to help educate the youth and create awareness about the realness of the cancer for the students and the general public to be well informed and take proactive steps towards ensuring good health.



“The people dying can be your loved ones, parents, wives, sisters, daughters and sons. So, we should all include ourselves and fight against breast cancer, because it is everyone’s business and not only for women. It can affect the men too” Mrs. Addae added.



She disclosed that the beginning of breast cancer is not painful, so the women should not wait to feel pains before going to hospital to save the breasts and their lives.



“Before we can fight against breast cancer, we should educate our people because Ghanaian women should be breast cancer informed and not be scared” she added.



Some of the student who were at the screening expressed their views on the situation.



“I will involve myself for the examination of the breast every month to protect my future, and I will advise everyone to check their breasts always to protect themselves from breast cancer”, one of the students said.



Breast Care International Fund however appealed to Ghanaians to help them financially to meet the needs of affected people in the country.



