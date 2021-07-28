3rd wave of coronavirus: Don't travel to Dubai this year - Dr. Okoe Boye Warns

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has issued strong caution to Ghanaians who enjoy traveling abroad to suspend their travels this year.



According to him, looking at the rate of the Coronavirus infections across the globe, it won't be safe for any person to travel outside the country.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has confirmed that Ghana has been hit by a third wave of COVID-19.



In his 26th address to the nation, Sunday, the President said "as per data available from the Ghana Health Service, it appears that unfortunately, our nation like many others is experiencing a third wave of covid infections…largely driven by the Delta variant of the virus, which, according to the World Health Organisation, has increased transmissibility rates, and, in our case in Ghana, has led, in recent weeks, to a rise in hospitalization and ICU bed uptakes, and, tragically, deaths”.



Dr. Okoe Boye advised travelers to specifically cities like Dubai and others in foreign countries to postpone it accentuating that, "if it's not very important business or a very, very urgent thing, defer travel to next year".



He explained the virus prefers cold areas, so traveling overseas is one of the riskiest ways to contract the disease.



"It's not by mistake that UK recorded about 50,000 cases a day; it's because it's cold there. So, when you're going to cold territories, if it's not too necessary, wait awhile . . . Don't go to Dubai this season . . . "