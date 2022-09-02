3rd edition of Kwahu Professionals Network's Health Initiative, 'GiveBack', makes a stop at Obo-Kwahu

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: Prince Boateng, Contributor

Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN), over the weekend, organized the third edition of its annual GiveBack event at Obo-Kwahu in the Eastern Region. The initiative is a health and philanthropic activity that provides free medical care, free drugs, health education, donation of drugs to medical facilities and other health-related interventions for the less privileged. Like previous editions, the free medical outreach catered to over 1500 adults and kids from Obo and surrounding communities.



The network, coordinating with a team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare providers screened, treated and gave free drugs to beneficiaries for ailments such as hypertension, malaria, common cold etc. Others had their blood sugar and blood pressure checked and were counselled on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. All beneficiaries received dewormers and used clothing, with the kids also receiving free meals. Free registration and renewals of NHIS cards were also done for those who needed the service.



Elaborating on the initiative, Prince Boateng, President of the Network, said, "the huge turnout at our GiveBack event every year motivates us to expand our reach year on year. Today, it has been encouraging seeing the large numbers, both adults and kids, who have trooped here to receive free medical care, free drugs and also advice on how to live healthy lives. By registering and renewing NHIS cards for our folks, we hope they can easily access quality healthcare even after this program has ended."



He added, "this initiative benefits not only the people in the town where it is held, and in this case, Obo-kwahu, but also the surrounding towns. The health support extends beyond the individuals as we always donate the excess drugs and medical supplies to various health facilities and CHPs compounds in the Kwahu area so others who could not make it to the event grounds can also benefit when they visit these facilities."



Good health is crucial to a person's well-being as it enables them to be more productive, live longer and contribute significantly to their community or society's economic progress. Speaking on the importance of taking care of one's health, Chair of Events and Planning for the network, Richard Sarpong, said, "Access to good healthcare is usually a challenge for our folks in the rural communities due to several reasons-financial constraints, proximity to a health facility, among others. Therefore, interventions like these are crucial as they bring healthcare closer to these people and sometimes prevent fatalities because of early diagnosis."



He added that the initiative was made possible through the cash and in-kind donations of the network's members, Kwahu businesses and corporate sponsors. He commended Brafako Pharmaceuticals, Olam Ghana, Adat Properties, Espat Pharmacy, Fon Paper Products, Olam Ghana Limited, Bedita Pharmacy, Saka Homes, Edge S & S Ltd, East Cantonments Pharmacy, Fanmilk Ghana Limited (Danone), OscarPak, Sunseekers Tours/Sunlodge Hotel, Yopoo Clean Ltd, Rose City Premium Services and all members of the network for helping to make an impact in the lives of the people.