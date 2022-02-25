3G Media, others call on Alima Mahama

Diasporian News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: 3G Media

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Ambassador Alima Mahama granted audience to the New Jersey-based owner of Homestyle Bakery, Mr. Kofi Nyantakyi and his wife who shared his 11-year success story of doing business in the United States of America (USA).



During the meeting, Mr. Kofi Nyantakyi informed Ambassador Mahama that his company was in the process of establishing and investing in a branch in Ghana in the nearest future. He noted that "this is part of giving back to the motherland and also heeding to the call of President Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians in the diaspora to return to contribute to the growth of the economy".



He and his wife introduced their products to Ambassador Alima Mahama during the meeting as they briefed her on the history of their business and its progress among other things.



Also at the Meeting was Hon. Yaw Osafo-Marfo, Senior Presidential Advisor. He stated that the private sector was the engine of growth in the Ghanaian economy and as such implored the business executives to look beyond all barriers to pursue investments in Ghana just as he had started.



Also at that meeting was Mr. Charles Nimo Ntiamoah Mensah (popularly known in the Ghana community as Mr. CNN), who presented the new face of AKWAABA photo frame to the Ambassador. The AKWAABA photo (of a lady smiling beautifully and garbed in Ghanaian Kente cloth) is an iconic image that over the decades adorned the homes, offices, and institutions of Ghanaians both home and abroad as a welcome sign, displaying the Ghanaian hospitality, culture and warmth.



Finally, two female candidates vying for political office in the US were introduced to the Senior Presidential Advisor and Ambassador Mahama. They were Sia Finoh, a candidate for council member in Prince George's County District 3 in the State of Maryland, and Bernice Mireku-North who is contesting for State Attorney in Montgomery County, also in Maryland.



Ambassador Hajia Alima Mahama applauded the women candidates as she wished them well in their respective runs for office, encouraging them to: "strive to put in their best and be good role models for the African community."