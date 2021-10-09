39 MMDCEs sworn in, urged to respect Otumfuo

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some 39 Chief Executives of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Ashanti Region have been sworn in by Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Friday, 8 October 2021.



Four more are yet to be confirmed and sworn in for Sekyere Kumawu, Juaben, Adansi Akrofoum and Ahafo Ano North



Mr Osei Mensah said: “I am confident and trust in the capabilities and competencies of each one of you to deliver”.



“It is, therefore, my expectation that you stay focused and committed and defend the gains made in the implementation of the numerous social interventions, policies and programmes”.



“Ashanti Region is a region of great tradition and culture, where the chieftaincy institution is highly revered”.



“You are to give reverence to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and all other chiefs within the region”, he urged the MMDCEs.



