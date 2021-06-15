387 benefit from free eye surgery

Health News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

A non-governmental organization, Kog Kriationz Network, has conducted free eye surgeries and screening for some persons in the North East Region.



The 387 free eye surgeries were preceded by free eye screening of about 2,000 people.



Several patients were given free eye drops and lenses, depending on the nature of their condition.



The chief of Yagaba, Naa Mumini Wuni, and a nine-year-old pupil of Yagaba R/C Primary were among the beneficiaries of the free eye surgeries.



They called on the team to pay regular visits to the area to provide relief for other patients.



The CEO of Kog Kriationz Network, Mr Eric Owusu Gyimah (Oyokodehye Kofi) bemoaned the effect of losing one’s sight and urged the public to seek prompt medical attention concerning their sight instead of resorting to unorthodox means of treatment, since, according to him, about 80% of all blindness could be prevented if early treatment is sought.



Mr Gyimah also made a passionate appeal to eye health personnel to accept posting to deprived communities where their services are most needed.



For his part, the CEO of Friends Eye Centre, Dr Seth Wanye, observed that the absence of eye specialists in some deprived districts, particularly Mamprugu, Moaduro and their environs, has compounded the woes of the people, hence the need to aid the people.



The exercise was done in collaboration with Friends Eye Centre, Eye Foundation of America, Oheneba Kasempa Enterprise and Bank’s Apothecary.