382 new coronavirus cases confirmed, active load 2,853, death toll 812

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll is now 812, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service as of 14 July 2021, have indicated.



The active cases also stand at 2,858.



Some 382 new cases were recently confirmed.



Of the total active caseload, 12 are critical while 27 are severe.



The country has recorded a total of 98,817 cases since the virus entered Ghana in mid-March 2020.



Of that number, some 95,147 have recovered.



So far, Ghana has vaccinated 1,271,393 people with 865,422 having had their first dose and 405,971 taking their second dose.



Regional breakdown of COVID cases nationwide:



Greater Accra Region - 54,115



Ashanti Region - 16,889



Western Region - 5,984



Eastern Region - 4,559



Central Region - 3,552



Volta Region - 2,664



Northern Region - 1,661



Bono Region - 1,494



Bono East Region - 1,467



Upper East Region - 1,321



Western North Region - 935



Ahafo Region - 847



Upper West Region - 500



Oti Region - 467



North East Region - 231



Savanna Region - 132



