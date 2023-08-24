You are here: HomeNews2023 08 24Article 1830974

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

38-year-old plumber arrested for having sex with girlfriend’s corpse

A 38-year-old man, Kwame Krampah( alias Awana), a plumber and resident of Kpone Bawaleshie has admitted to killing his 20-year-old girlfriend, Judith Kpeglo, by strangling her with a nylon rope, having sexual intercourse with her corpse and burying the body secretly in the neighbourhood.

It was a well-known fact in the neighbourhood of Kpone Bawaleshie, where both the deceased (Judith Kpeglo) and the accused Kwame Krampah lived, that the two were in an amorous relationship. So when Kpeglo went missing, Krampah was contacted about her whereabouts. He denied any knowledge.

But sordid details emerged in the Kaneshie District Court, where Krampah is being tried for murder, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, when the prosecution narrated to the Court how the accused on July 11, 2023, strangled Kpeglo with a nylon rope after she had gone to see him in his room.

Chief Inspector Margaret Boadi told the court that Joyce Agbo, mother of the deceased, and the complainant in the matter had reported to the police on July 17, 2023, about her missing daughter. The police immediately swung into action, leading to the arrest of Kwame Krampah(Awana), the boyfriend of Judith Kpeglo, the deceased.

Upon interrogation, Krampah confessed to killing the young woman in the afternoon of July 11 and burying the body in a nearby bush on the night of the same day. He then led police officers to the grave. The body was exhumed with a court order and has since been deposited in the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

After hearing the prosecution, Ama Adomako Kwakye, the judge who presided over the case remanded Krampah in prison custody to reappear on September 5, 2023.

