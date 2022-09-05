38-year-old journalist killed in motor accident at Yeji

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Correspondence from Bono East Region



A 38-year-old journalist with Yeji-based Gyimah 102.3 FM in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region, Peter Asabesi, has died in a gory accident, GhanaWeb can confirm.



The incident happened around 5:40 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022, on the main Yeji-Kojobour road around the yet-to-be-completed Community Centre closer to the Commercial Bank.



Peter Asebi, known as Efo or Akurugu on air, was on a motorbike heading towards Kojobofour when he crashed head-on with a truck belonging to Gyikas Filtered Drinking Water with registration number AS 79-53-10.



He reportedly fell unconscious as a result of the impact and was rushed to the Yeji Mathias Catholic Hospital but he was subsequently referred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died on Saturday, September 3, 2022.



Until his death, he was the host of the Mid-Morning Show on Gyimah FM and he had previously worked with Alive FM in Yeji.



He was survived by a daughter who is three months old.



The death of the journalist who was able to mesmerize his listeners with both Ewe and Northern accents has since thrown the whole township into a state of mourning.



An ardent listener of the late journalist, Faustina Yawa, described his death as shocking and a big blow to all radio listeners in the area to GhanaWeb Bono Regional Correspondent, Frank Aboagye.



“Efo’s death is shocking to me and I don’t know what to say. I am just short of words that such a good journalist will die at this time but such is life and I can only wish him well.”



The Morning Show Host and Marketing Manager of Gyimah FM, Twum-Barima Bernard, told GhanaWeb that they are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of their colleague.



He described him as a very hardworking colleague whose vacuum will be difficult to be filled by the station because of his dexterity on air.



“It is true that we have lost one of our colleagues in a ghastly accident. His death comes as a shock to us because he was one of our hardworking journalists and his death is something we are yet to come to terms with. As I speak, we have suspended all our programmes because the workers are down," he said.



Meanwhile, efforts to speak to the Yeji Police on the accident at the time of filing this report proved futile but GhanaWeb is reliably informed that the driver of the truck was arrested but has since been granted bail.







The vehicle involved in the accident.