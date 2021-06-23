37 Military Hospital asks public to help locate families of unknown patients

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The 37 Military Hospital has shared pictures of two patients whose families cannot be located



•The two patients were admitted after being involved in separate car accidents



•The hospital has called on the public to help locate the families of the patients



The 37 Military Hospital has called on the general public to assist in identifying two persons who have been admitted to their facility after a vehicular knockdown.



According to the hospital, the first patient identified as Unknown Sunday cannot talk nor walk.



The patient was rushed to the hospital’s trauma Surgical Emergency Unit on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Unknown Sunday was later transferred to the Neurology Ward on April 27.



The second patient named Kingsley Ige was also sent to the Trauma Surgical and Emergency Unit on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, after a car accident.



A press statement from the hospital says Ige who is believed to be a Nigerian has lost total memory although he can speak and walk.



Mr Ige is currently on admission at the hospital’s Neurology Ward.



The statement signed by the Commander for Public Relations Directorate, A La-Anyane, has urged the public to assist with relevant information to help locate the families of the two persons.



Below is the press statement:



