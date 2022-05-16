37 Military Hospital asked to integrate systems with NHIS electronic systems

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has asked the 37 Military Hospital to integrate its systems with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) electronic claims system.



“It is our desire to scale up the use of electronic claims (e-claims) among all our service providers this year,” he said, and asked the Hospital to integrate its systems.



The CEO said that would complement the Authority’s efforts to ensure the injection of efficiency into the NHIS claims vetting and processing regime to make it watertight to reduce leakages.



He made the call when a delegation from the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services led by Brigadier General Ernest C. Saka, the outgoing Director-General of Medical Services, paid a courtesy call on the NHIA Chief Executive and his Executive Management team.



The meeting was to officially introduce the top hierarchy of the Forces Medical Services to the new NHIA Chief Executive and the Executive Management.



Dr. Boye, who said his goal was to make the NHIS very visible and accessible to its stakeholders, also underscored his determination to ensure that the service delivery of the Scheme was acceptable to members and other stakeholders.



Brig. General Saka also thanked the management of the NHIS for a great working relationship in the past and prayed for a better partnership going forward.



He admitted that NHIS funds formed a significant part of the internally generated funds (IGF) used to run the Hospital and, therefore, timely receipt of same would positively impact health service delivery for military personnel and their dependents as well as the public who visited the facility.



He introduced Brigadier-General Raymond K. Ewusi, who was taking over as the Director-General of Medical Services to the NHIS Management.



Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, a former Deputy Minister of Health, assumed office as the new Chief Executive of the Authority in May 2022, after the retirement of the Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby, the former Chief Executive.