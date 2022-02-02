37 Ghanaian health facilities receive medical supplies from ADDRA

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) International, has presented a number of personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) and other medical supplies to thirty seven(37) Adventist and non-Adventist Health facilities to protect frontline health workers from contracting the deadly COVID-19.



The items valued at USD 500,000.00 were presented to the facilities through Adventist Health Services(GAHS) at its headquarters at Kwadaso in Kumasi.



This is the fourth time ADRA is donating supplies to hospitals since 2020 when the pandemic hit Ghana.

The items in the latest consignment include Patient gowns- 9600 pieces, N95 Surgical Masks- 33,120 pieces, Facemasks (Ear loops)- 96,000 pieces

Speaking to press after the presentation, Mr. John Schroer who is the Director of Global Missions System Outreach of Adventist Health(worldwide), said that its goal is to help build programmes that will be sustainable for a long term and not to provide few resources.



Mr Schroer commended Ghana Adventist Health Services for its incredible performance which influenced ADRA International’s decision to select Ghana amongst the beneficiary countries.



The Country Director of ADRA Ghana, Dr William Y. Kpakpo Brown said the commitment of the organisation was to support health workers in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.



“This is to show support at this crucial times. This initiative is also to the service of health workers, protect them from contracting the deadly virus and improve healthcare delivery across the country” he added.



Dr Kpakpo Brown explained that, since the lives of frontline health workers were crucial to the survival of the industry, the items would help minimise body-to-body contact infection.



He gave the assurance that ADRA will continue to support health workers to ensure that they work in a safer environment to save lives.







The Director of Ghana Adventist Health Services (GAHS), Pastor Dr. Paul Amoh Kyeremeh who received the items on behalf of all the 37 beneficiary facilities, expressed appreciation to ADRA for the wonderful gesture.



He disclosed that through the support from ADRA, GAHS have been able to improve its services and extended some of its facilities and that he expressed the hope that GAHS would be a centre for medical excellence in Ghana in few years.



Dr Amoh emphasised that the war against COVID-19 could not be fought alone but require inter-sectorial collaboration for Ghana to win the war.



He expressed joy over commendations by ADDRA International on the performance of the Ghana Adventist Health Services, and promised to lead GAHS to higher grounds in health delivery.

ADRA is the humanitarian wing of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Since 1983, ADRA has partnered with governments, local communities and organisations to offer relief in times of crisis and sustainable development interventions to improve lives.