360 dams very active, 478 1Village 1Dam projects constructed – Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

According to the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, the government is on course to deliver its projected 560 small earth dams across the 5 Northern Regions of the country.



On assuming office in 2017, the Akufo-Addo led government set out its plan to construct the dams under the "One Village One Dam Initiative" as part of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).



The initiative focuses on rural and deprived communities, covering 56 districts in the 5 Northern Regions with each district set to have10 dams.



Five years after commencement of the project, the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, following a special Rapid Evaluation exercise conducted last week has stated that 478 out of 560 dams have been constructed. The evaluation exercise was coordinated to assess the performance of the 1V1D projects in the beneficiary communities.



According to a statement by the National Coordinator of the Secretariat, Honourable Gifty Ohene-Konadu, after the evaluation exercise, 360 out of the 478 completed dams are currently active and serve as “multipurpose water storage structures, providing water all year round for livestock, farming and domestic activities." The remaining 118 dams are at completion levels, with work being done to secure their embankments.



The National Coordinator however noted that the siting for the remaining dams has become a challenge owing to a lack of suitable sites for the construction of the dams.



In a similar evaluation exercise conducted by the then Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation in collaboration with the erstwhile Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI) in 2019, participants from the beneficiary communities and focus groups were of the view that the 1V1D project had the potential to curb the perennial water shortage in the northern parts of the country.







The respondents were also of the view that the project once completed, will serve as a means of achieving food security and a source of economic empowerment.



"So far, it is evident that the project to a large extent is living up to expectation," the National Coordinator stated.



