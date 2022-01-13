35-year-old man impregnates step daughter, sleeps with two of his own daughters

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 35-year-old man identified as Issaka has allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old stepdaughter at Kwahu Nsabaa in the Kwahu West Municipality in the Eastern Region.



The suspect is also accused of having sex with two of his daughters.



Describing her ordeal to Agoo News, 30-year-old mother Abena Joyce told Agoo FM that her husband usually takes advantage of the children in her absence.



Chiefs in the area on Thursday poured libation to cleanse the community.



The chief of Kwahu Nsabaa, Nana Osei Twum Barimah, in an interview with Agoo FM’s Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor, expressed shock over the matter, adding this is the first of its kind since he became a chief.



He said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others.



“This is unbelievable, Nananom has poured libation to cleanse the land; it is up to the family to report the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken. The libation was taken after the children confirmed to us that their father has been engaging in sexual intercourse with them.



“The stepdaughter also confirmed the man is responsible for the pregnancy, and he also admits something of that sort happened”.