35-year-old man found dead in galamsey pit in Atwima Kwanwoma District

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 35-year-old man, Kwame Antwi, has been found dead in a galamsey pit that caved in at Nweneso Number One in the Ashanti Region’s Atwima Kwanwoma District.



The incident occurred on July 3 2022, according to an Assembly Member of the area, Mr Kwame Atinka.



The Assembly Member noted that the deceased left home for the mining site to engage in the illegal gold mining activity, as it is the only means of livelihood for him and his family.



Mr Kwame Atinka who spoke to Angel News said after receiving information about the incident, the elders of the community led men to the scene to save him.



However, due to the depth of the pit and the amount of sand to be scooped to reach the victim, the services of an excavator was employed but to their disappointment, Mr Antwi had succumbed to the situation.



Mr Kwame Atinka noted that the Nweneso Police have conveyed the body and deposited it at the Toase Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.