35-year-old arrested at Afram Plains for robbery

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Afram Plains North and South experiencing persistent robbery attacks



• Suspect was part of a gang that robbed a Momo vendor leading to the death of a bystander



• Outgone DCE for Afram Plains South also recently escaped highway robbery



The Police Anti-armed robbery Unit has arrested a 35-year-old over his suspected involvement in a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor. The attack led to the death of a bystander at Ekye Amanfrom in the Afram Plains South District, according to a Citi Newsroom report.



Elisha Asante, according to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, is suspected to be a part of a robbery gang that carried out the attack last month.



“The armed robbery unit arrested the 35-year-old Elisha Asante based on intelligence. He is suspected to be part of a group of armed robbers who recently attacked a mobile money vendor leading to the death of a bystander, one Bright Narh, who was shot to death. After investigations, he will be charged and put before court for murder and robbery,” the Citi FM report quoted him as saying.



“He is currently assisting police with investigations. The police are on the trail of other accomplices, and we hope to get them arrested as soon as possible,” the DSP further stated.



Bright Narh died after he sustained a gunshot wound in the robbery attack staged by the suspect and his gang who made away with an undisclosed amount in the process.



He died at a hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.



Less than 24 hours after the attack at Ekye Amanfrom, the immediate past District Chief Executive of Afram Plains South, George Ofori was attacked by a gang of highway robbers.



The DCE who was travelling towards Ekye Amanfrom for a funeral bumped into the gang who shot sporadically at his official Nissan Patrol vehicle.



The DCE and his companions escaped the attack unhurt with the bullet hitting the bonnet of the car.



The people of Afram Plains North and South have for years endured unending robbery attacks owing to bad roads and limited policing coverage in the area.



However, significant deployment of the newly formed Police Anti-armed robbery Unit has led to the arrest some suspected robbers including the death of one suspect who is reported to have attempted to escape from police grips following his arrest.