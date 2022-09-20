34-year-old man sentenced to death by hanging for murder at Assin Fosu

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Cape Coast High Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to death by hanging for committing murder.



The convict, Kofi Adjei popularly known as Chilling had an altercation with the deceased who is known in Assin Fosu as Kankani.



As a result, the convict stabbed the deceased with scissors which led to his death.



The Cape Coast High court consequently sentenced Adjei to death by hanging following the Attorney General’s prosecution.



The convict has therefore been sent to the Nsawam Minimum Security Prisons.



Meanwhile, some of the residents who spoke in an interview with Kasapa FM News’, Yaw Boagyan said they are happy with the court ruling.



According to the residents, this is not the first time the convict has been involved in such crimes and murders.



