34-year-old man sentenced to death by hanging

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region has sentenced a 34-year-old man to death by hanging for murder.



Kofi Adjei, popularly known as Chilling committed a crime after he stabbed one Kankani to death with scissors during an argument.



The court after the trial found him guilty and consequently sentenced the convict to death by hanging following the Attorney General’s prosecution.



He has since been sent to the Nsawam Minimum Security Prisons.



