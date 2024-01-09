33-year-old Ghanaian arrested over estranged wife’s murder in Maryland; 2 guns retrieved

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A 33-year-old Ghanaian resident in Maryland in the United States of America (USA), Frederick Owusu Sakyi, has been arrested over the murder of his estranged wife.



Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), in a statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com, revealed that the suspect and the deceased, whose name has been concealed, were reportedly going through a divorce process.



According to the facts of the case, at approximately 11:11 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024, security personnel were dispatched to the Urbana Giant located at 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway following a report of a shooting incident.



Upon arrival, officials found one person deceased and the suspect on the run.



Investigations from the homicide unit later led them to Frederick Owusu Sakyi, age 33, of Walkersville, Maryland, and was subsequently arrested without incident.



Deputies completed a quick check of his vehicle and observed a handgun on the front seat and an assault rifle on the back seat.



“Out of respect for the family, we will not post the name of the deceased on social media. However, FCSO deputies made all next-of-kin notifications”, a statement released said



The initial investigation found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of the victim and that they are currently going through a divorce. Additionally, there is a history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi. Deputies transported Sakyi to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.



Meanwhile, the Urbana shopping center where the Giant is located is now back open to the public.



