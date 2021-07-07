32-year-old unemployed man jailed 15 years for snatching taxi

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

An unemployed man who robbed a taxi driver of his Toyota Vitz vehicle after slashing his arm with a broken bottle, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court.



Brian Ibrahim Adam, aka Red, a 32-year-old unemployed, and Solomon Azure, a 24-year-old unemployed, were said to have pulled out the driver, Emmanuel Asare, from the vehicle and bolted with it.



At the end of the trial, the Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah found Adam guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.



His accomplice, Solomon Azure aka Baba Sulley, aka 2Pac, on June 29, last year was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty with explanation on the same charges.



The same court convicted Azure on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.



Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah narrated that the complainant Emmanuel Asare is a taxi driver residing at Teshie in Accra.



Prosecution said Solomon resided at the Yam Market in Agbogbloshie in Accra, whiles Adam, unemployed, resided at Kumasi Airport roundabout in the Ashanti region.



Chief Inspector Haligah said in March last year, Azure met Adam at Avenor Park in Accra and became friends, and both had since been communicating on phone although Adam later left for Kumasi.



Prosecution said Azure informed Adam about a car snatching business, saying he knew one Nana, who received the vehicles and was ready to pay huge sums of money for any taxi brought to him for purchase.



The prosecution said on May 24, last year, Adam travelled to Accra and stayed with Azure at the Yam market in Agbogbloshie.



Chief Inspector Haligah said on May 28, last year, Azure and Adam hatched a plan to rob taxi drivers of their cars, so they went to Nungua-Brigade and engaged the services of the complainant who was then in charge of Toyota Vitz car with registration number GW 4985-19.



Prosecution said the accused asked the taxi driver to transport them to Emef Estate in Lashibi, whilst Azure sat behind the driver with Adam in the front seat.



Prosecution said on reaching a spot around Emef Estates road, Azure alerted the driver that they would want to alight, so the driver stopped the vehicle. The prosecution said Azure alighted and walked to the driver’s door as if he was going to pay the fare but Adam remained seated at the front seat.



Chief Inspector Haligah said Azure opened the driver’s door and began pulling the driver him from his seat but the driver was stuck to his seat as a result of a seat belt he was wearing.



He said Azure then broke a bottle he was holding and slashed the complainant’s left arm and pulled him out of the car.



Prosecution said Adam quickly jumped onto the steering wheel and Azure joined him, and both sped off with the vehicle.



He said the complainant reported the incident to the Police at Sakumono where he was issued with a medical report form to seek medical attention.



The prosecution said on June 3, last year, the complainant went to the Sakumono Police Station’s Criminal Investigation Department and saw Azure and Adam.



He said the complainant identified them to the Police as those who robbed him of his vehicle.



The Prosecution said Azure and Adam in their cautioned statement admitted the offence where the two accused indicated that they have given the vehicle to one Nana and Dida.