32-year-old man's ear bitten off over ‘wee’ soup

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 32-year-old man, Emmanuel Agbeko, a resident of Assin Adadientem Nō15 has got his ear bitten off when in an attempt to separate a brutal fight that ensued between one Adjei Kwaku and the Isaac Atisha.



Information gathered by Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ambrose indicated that the fight was said to have begun when the suspect and his friend prepared a soup mixed with marijuana also known as ‘wee’.



The victim is said to have asked the two not to give the soup to any of the children in the area.



His statement sparked anger and resulted in a dreadful brawl leading to his ear being bitten off.



Meanwhile, the suspect Isaac Atigha, in his defence, said the victim grabbed his testicle tightly and squeezed it, and in an attempt to defend himself, he bit off the ear.



The suspect is in the grips of the Assin South District Command assisting with the investigation.



Meanwhile, the victim, Emmanuel Agbeko, is at the hospital battling for his life.