32-year-old creative artist arrested over theft

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: GNA

A 32-year-old Creative Artist has been put before an Accra Circuit Court with a charge of stealing.



Isaac Barley, charged with unauthorized modification of computer programme or electronic records and stealing, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah has admitted him to bail in the sum of GHS95,000.00 with two sureties to be justified.



The Court, therefore, ordered the prosecution to file disclosures and witness statements within three weeks.



He is expected to reappear on June 13, 2022.



Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting, said the complainant, Mr Sellasie Tay, is a Business Development Manager of Global Accelerex Ghana Limited, located at Asylum Down, Accra, whilst the accused person is the Manager of MARS6, a photo, video recording and event management studio at Oyibi.



He said in January 2022, the accused person approached the Global Accelerex Ghana Limited, to develop a Point of Sale (POS) device for him in other to run his photography and videography business to enable him to accept payments from customers electronically.



The prosecution said after the accused person met the registration requirement successfully, he was hooked into the system.



The POS Transaction was designed for him, which means that for a transaction to be initiated, the cardholder must be present to key his or her pin code after slotting in the card to authorize a given transaction.



The prosecution said in a month later, the accused person managed to gain unauthorized access to the system to enable him to modify the payment system settings and managed to change the settings from card-present to card not present.



According to the facts, this allowed him to unlawfully access other people’s master card information to execute the transaction without necessarily slotting in the card or imputing the pin codes of the cards used.



Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said in February 2022, the accused person through such modus, stole cash in the sum of GHS99,821.73 from the master cards and visa pins codes of the victims, mostly foreigners.



The Prosecution said the Global Accelerex Ghana Limited reported the case to the Adabraka Police for investigation.



He said on February 21, 2022, the accused person was arrested.



During interrogation, and in his cautioned statement the accused person admitted the offence and stated that he acted with one Rakem but could not help the Police to trace and arrest the said accomplice.



The Prosecution said during the investigation, the accused person refunded cash the sum of GHS15,000.00 but had failed to pay the balance.