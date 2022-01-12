32-page passport booklets in shortage – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the shortage of the 33-page passport booklets.



According to the ministry, the dearth is due to supply-related challenges.



However, the 48-page passport booklets are in stock, the ministry noted.



Interested persons have been advised to apply for them through the online application platform.



The fee for the 48-page booklet remains unchanged.



For expedited service, the ministry said applicants will pay GHC200 while regular service costs GHC150.



The ministry, in a statement, said every effort is being made to rectify the situation so as to ensure the availability of the 32-page passport booklets within the shortest possible time.



The ministry also said measures are being put in place to prevent similar future occurrences.