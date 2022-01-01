31st Night prophecy caution based on 1960 laws – Police

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has reminded all faith-based and religious organizations that its recent warning against prophecies that risked causing fear and panic was based on existing rather than any new law.



According to the police administration, the publication of falsehood to create fear and panic is something that has existed in Ghana’s laws since 1960.



The Director of Public Affairs of the police service, Supt. Alexander Kweku Obeng brought clarity on the matter on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yenson on Friday, 31 December 2021 when he spoke to sit-in host Kwame Obeng Sarkodie.



He said even religious bodies played a role in the formulation of such laws.



Supt. Obeng explained that it is an old law contained in the Criminal Offences Act, 29, section 209.



He noted that some of these faith-based personalities have been arraigned in the past under the same law.



According to him, the recent reminder of the police to the public was just an act of proactiveness to avert the publication of falsehoods as prophecies by some pastors on New Year’s Eve.



Over the years, Supt. Obeng said some of these prophecies have brought about religious tension and created a situation of instability in the country.



He revealed that prior to the release of the warning, the police administration met with the leadership of the faith-based organizations and had astute lawyers like Mr. Ace Ankomah and Samson Ladi Anyenini educate them on the law.



Supt. Obeng said the law will go after anybody who uses social media to publish or propagate New Year’s Eve falsehoods clothed as prophecies.