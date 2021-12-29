31st Night Prophecies: Withdraw your directive or face God’s wrath – Salifu Amoako to Police

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Leader and Founder of Alive Chapel International Archbishop-elect Elisha Salifu Amoako has condemned the directive issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as regards 31st Night prophecies.



Archbishop-elect Salifu Amoako has labeled the directive as a stealthy thought-out plan by those in authority to suppress prophetic works in Ghana.



The Archbishop is of the view that the directive is pointless and has to be withdrawn immediately to avert God’s ire on Ghana.



He took a swipe at the IGP for disrespecting and refusing to engage the religious leaders, especially those who are into the prophetic ministry before issuing the directive.



His comment comes after a caution by the Ghana Police Service, asking religious leaders to be measured in their prophecies on 31st Night.



Police caution religious leaders over 31st Dec prophecies.



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.”



But Archbishop Salifu Amoako, who was speaking in an interview on Onua TV on Wednesday, December 29, stressed that the directive only seeks to limit the prophetic ministry in Ghana.



He explained that the prophetic work cannot be controlled and no individual or an institution can limit the manifestation of the Holy Spirit on any day.



Meanwhile, Archbishop Salifu Amoako has praised Dr. Akufo Dampare for enforcing the law since his appointment and the fact that he is eager to ensure sanity in the society but was quick to caution him to be circumspect when it comes to the prophetic work.



The man of God, however, admonished the manner in which some pastors administer prophecies and called on them to be measured in delivering or administering the prophecies of God.