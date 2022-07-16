306 delegates barred from voting at NPP Delegates Conference

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

At least 306 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been barred from taking part in the party's National Executive Elections to elect its executives for the next four years.



This reduces the total number of delegates for the election from 6,730 to 6,439.



The Chairman of the National Election Committee of the NPP, Peter Mac Manu, who disclosed this said the affected delegates include the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON)) delegates and some local proxy delegates.



“… the congress has been hit with an injunction against the TESCON delegates and the local proxy delegates. So, this group of people will not vote,” he said at the event which is being held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He added that the proxy delegates were 15 in number and the TESCON delegates 291.



Also, Mac Manu urged the party’s delegates to be disciplined and exercise civility.



He added that the result of the election should not cause any friction in the party because the main focus of the party is the 2024 Elections where it seeks to ‘Break the Eight’.



