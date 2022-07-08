3000 jobs created as Deputy Lands Minister inaugurates Asamang- Tamfoe Community Mining Scheme *

Regional News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, Hon. George Mireku Duker has disclosed the resolve of the government to raise ‘local champions’ in the mining industry.



According to him, it is the vision of the Akufo-Addo-led administration to ensure that, the mining sector is dominated by Ghanaian industry players.



This, he says, will lead to the retention of revenue from the sector in-country which will result in the growth of the Ghanaian economy.



“The large-scale mining firms are all owned by foreigners so when much of the profit is sent to their respective countries. This is why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brought up the concept of raising Ghanaian giants in the mining industry” he said.



Hon. Mireku Duker stated this during the launch of a Community Mining Scheme at Asamang- Tamfoe in the Atiwa West constituency of the Eastern Region.



He professed that mining policies like the Community Mining Scheme are geared towards enhancing Ghanaian participation in the industry which will ultimately lead to the creation of local champions.



Hon. Duker urged local investors to take advantage of the move by government and help create wealth in the mining industry through responsible mining.



Another indication of government’s strong commitment to the small-scale mining sector, Hon. Duker reckons is the purchase of gold katchas to replace the use of mercury in mining.



“It is important that we mine using the legitimate means. Just recently, President Akufo-Addo outdoored 100 mercury-free machines to replace the harmful use of mercury. He has also purchased speedboats to help secure our river bodies against illegal mining”, he said.



He urged the traditional leaders to aid government’s fight against illegal mining by reporting persons who engage in the act.



The Deputy Minister charged the security agencies to arrest anyone who is found to be mining without authorization from the Minerals Commission.



The Chief of the area commended government and assured that his community will support the project to achieve the intended result.