300 benefits from Jomoro MP's special scholarship

Regional News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some 300 first-year Senior High School students in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region have benefitted from a scholarship scheme by Dorcas Affo-Toffey who is the Member of Parliament for the area.



The beneficiaries made up of 176 girls and 124 boys received a total support package of GHC300,000.



Each of the 300 students received mattress, chop-box, trunk, books and provisions from the initiative by Dorcas Affo-Toffey.



Interacting with the press on the sidelines of the launch at Half Assini on Sunday, April 10, 2022, Dorcas Affo-Toffey said the initiative was answer to the headache faced by parents in the constituency.



She noted with optimism that the program will go a long way to help the students have smooth entry to Senior High School and achieve their respective dreams.



She further urged the students to remain studious and take full advantage of the opportunity offered them to attain their goals.



“Last year, I had a lot of students that were going to the SHS, and they needed help, and so I thought it wise that since that was the problem across Jomoro, I should make it as a program where I can help most of the needy but brilliant students. So that is what motivated me because I’m a mother and education is something that is very important to me. So when I saw that, this is the area where most people needed help, I decided to help my constituency. I’m glad that we have been able to launch the program for 300 SHS entrants ,” she said.



The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Kofi Armah-Buah commend Affo-Toffey for the project, stating that it is a sign of good things for the constituents.



Other Members of Parliament who graced the occasion are Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, New Edubiase, Abdul-Salam Adams and Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo







