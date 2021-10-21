30-year-old woman hangs herself to death

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

A 30-year-old woman, Rebecca Amoah, has hanged herself to death at Otamens, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



The incident happened on Wednesday morning around 10:00am.



According to a co-tenant, the husband of the deceased informed her on phone that the wife had communicated to him that she will commit suicide before he arrived, asking her (co-tenant) to keep an eye on his wife.



The co-tenant said the deceased during that moment came out from her room and requested that she took care of her one-year-old baby and immediately shut the door.



Although the co-tenant rushed to call an uncle of the husband, the 30-year-old had committed suicide before their arrival.



She said the husband and wife had a quarrel three days ago prior to the incident where the deceased claimed the husband was having an affair with another woman and demanded the husband apologised for cheating.



However, the man failed to apologise



Mother of the 30-year-old who spoke to Atinka News in tears said the last time she spoke to her daughter was on Sunday, claiming her daughter never mentioned her issue with the husband.



A sister of the deceased said they received a call from another sister informing them that the 30-year-old had been hospitalized and at an emergency ward.



She said together with her mother, they travelled from Assin Fosu only to be informed of the sad incident.



According to some residents, the deceased had been complaining that her husband was planning to marry another woman, expressing belief that it might have been the cause of her action.



The deceased was married to one Emmanuel Ofori and left behind three girls. She is said to be an usher at church.



Meanwhile, her remains have since been deposited at the St. Gregory Hospital at Buduburam, in the Gomoa East District.