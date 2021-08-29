30-year-old labourer granted bail for stealing mobile phone

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GHC10,000.00 with two sureties to Michael Kabutey a labourer residing at Zenu a suburb of Ashaiman for stealing a mobile phone.



Kabutey was charged with two counts of unlawful entering and stealing, and will reappear in court on September 9, 2021.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botchway granted the accused bail after pleading not guilty to the charge of stealing, and guilty with explanation to the charge of unlawful entry.



The court however entered a plea of not guilty for him for the charge of unlawful entering after listening to explanation to why he entered the complainant’s kitchen after receiving no answer for knocking on the door.



Chief Inspector Samuel Aperwah, prosecuting said, on August 19, 2021 at about 16:30 hours at Lebanon Zone Five, a suburb of Ashaiman, the accused unlawfully entered the kitchen of Mr Ernest Tsifodze, the complainant with the intent to steal.



Chief Inspector Aperwah added that the complainant returned home from work, and sighted the accused person opening his bedroom door through his kitchen window with the curtains folded to one side.



The facts indicated that the complainant who was then on the compound, run to the corridor and saw Kabutey with a back pack at his back, questioned him and followed him back into the bedroom.



Prosecution added that the accused then removed complainant’s wife’s phone valued at GHC450.00 from his pocket and threw it in a chair in the bedroom.



Complainant, prosecution said, arrested and handed him over to the Ashaiman North Police Station together with the mobile phone for investigation.



