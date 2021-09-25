30 teenage mothers in Techiman return to school

Regional News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: GNA

Thirty teenage mothers in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region have returned to school, Mrs Ellen White, the Techiman Municipal Coordinator of the Girl Child Education has said.



They were among the 33 girls who got pregnant in the last academic year, she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on the side-lines of a meeting held at Techiman.



The meeting was organized by the Girl Child Education Unit of the Techiman Municipal Education Directorate and attended by pregnant girls, teenage mothers, parents and school heads and aimed at sensitizing particularly, the school heads and parents on the need to encourage pregnant girls to continue their education.



Mrs White expressed concern about rising cases of teenage pregnancy in the Municipality, and underscored the need for parents to motivate their pregnant girls to remain in school to acquire formal education.



Teenage pregnancy, she indicated should not deny girls basic education, saying teenage mothers and pregnant girls ought to be giving another chance to build themselves to grow to become responsible adults.



Mrs White urged pregnant girls not to shy, but remained determined to further their education to become responsible in society.



She later presented baby diapers, wipes, soaps, and nose masks to the pregnant and teenage mothers, while the Education Directorate also presented bicycles to some girls at the Koforidua- Sereso in the Tanoso circuit of the Municipality.



All these items, Mrs White explained, were aimed at motivating girls in the Municipality to remain in schools.