30% salary cut: I was paid GH¢310 last month due to deducted arrears - Kumasi Mayor

Government earlier this year announced a 30 percent salary cut for its appointees to mitigate economic hardship in the country.



Subsequently, President Akufo-Addo in an address on Sunday, October 30, 2022, while updating Ghanaians on the state of the economy said the 30 percent slash in salaries will still continue.



“We have decided also to continue with the policy of 30% cut in the salaries of political office holders including the President, Vice President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs, and SOE appointees in 2023” he said.



The Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne responding to critics who doubt the deduction of the money disclosed how much of his salary was left after the 30 percent cut.



"This month, in particular, I can tell you, I received GH¢310, I have been deducted for arrears that have accrued since the policy was announced last year.



"So why would somebody doubt it if they haven’t investigated to find out the real truth of the matter?" he quizzed.



