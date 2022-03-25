30% pay cut for all government appointees significant, will Parliament do same? – Gabby asks

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government announces stringent measures to deal with economic challenges



Minority refuse to take pay cut



Ghanaians lament increase cost of living



Leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has commended the executive arm of government over its decision to slash the salaries of appointees by 30%.



Describing present economic challenges as an ‘age of sacrifices’, the Danquah Institute founder said the pay cut taken by the executive was very significant.



He, then, asked the legislature whether they will take a cue from the Executive and also impose some pay cut.



“Age of sacrifices. 30% pay cut for all ministers, DCEs, CEOs, & other appointees is significant sacrifice by members of the Executive. Will Parliament, which is responsible for passing or not passing the e-levy, respond with its own self-imposed pay cuts? A nation awaits!,” Gabby Otchere-Darko tweeted.



The comment by Mr. Otchere-Darko comes at a time when the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced the government's decision to among other things slash the salaries of political appointees by 30%, cut fuel coupons by 50%, and freeze V8 imports.



Whether or not Members of Parliament will take a pay cut remains unclear, however, the Minority caucus has served notice to vehemently oppose such moves.



They contend NPP MPs are on several boards thus would not be affected by the pay cut.



“[NPP MPs] are on boards of state institutions so they draw other remuneration from these boards and other things whereas NDC MPs are not on any boards. So even if they let go of all their salaries, they will be able to find money elsewhere,” Adaklu MP, Kwame Agbodza said in an interview with Joy News.