30 passengers burnt to death in gory accident at Akomadan

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Commercial bus crashes into a stationary vehicle



• The bus was from Lawra in the Upper West Region



• Accident occurs at police Check Point at Akomadah in Ashanti Region



About 30 passengers are reported to have burnt to death after a vehicle they were transporting in, caught fire at Akomadan in the Ashanti on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at dawn.



The commercial bus travelling from Lawra in the Upper West Region caught fire after it crashed into a stationary vehicle at the police Check Point in Akomadah in the Ashanti Region.



A passenger who managed to escape told Angelonline.com that the driver, who was on top speed, could not stop when he realized the car was parked ahead of him leading him to crash into the vehicle.



“Because he was on top speed, he couldn’t brake immediately and crashed into a stationary vehicle at the barrier resulting in the accident…,” he narrated.



According to the passenger who identified himself as Kwasi, the vehicle caught fire after the accident.



“The impact of the crash was great so most of us who were sleeping woke up and started calling for help when the fire started from the front…,” he said.



“When we got to Techiman, about 10 passengers alighted and two more persons joined the bus, so we were close to 36 because the bus takes about 40 passengers…,” he narrated.



Another eyewitness, according to the report, however, said that distress calls to the fire service in the area went unanswered.