3-year-old girl, two others killed in another crash at Gomoa Mpota

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Two people have lost their lives including a three-year-old girl in another accident at Gomoa Mpota in the Gomoa West District in the Central Region.



The accident according to reports happened Tuesday morning around 5:30 am between a Kia Truck and a Cargo vehicle



The victims were a woman believed to be in her 50s, the driver, and a 3-year-old child.



Two of the victims died instantly after getting trapped in the vehicle while the driver of the Kia Truck sustained injuries.



Reports also revealed that the Kia car was from Mankessim heading towards Kasoa whiles the cargo van was also heading in the opposite direction.



An eyewitness said the Kia van caused the accident after a wrong overtaking, causing the collision.



The driver of the Cargo vehicle reported the case at Gomoa Okyereko Police Station.



The Fire Service then came in from Apam to retrieve the trapped victims.



The bodies have been since deposited at the Apam Mortuary whiles the two drivers are also receiving treatment at the same Hospital.



The Families of the deceased are yet to be identified. Police are conducting investigations into the matter.