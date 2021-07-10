3 suspects remanded over murder of military officer

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Techiman in the Bono East Region presided by Mr. Justice Alexander Graham has remanded into Police custody three suspects over the alleged murder of a 41-year-old Army Sergeant Job Kwame Odei.



The Prosecution led by Inspector Emmanuel Kudalor told the Court, Sergeant Odei until his untimely death was stationed at the Third Battalion of infantry of the Ghana Armed Forces in Sunyani.



He said suspects Mohammed Bala Umaro, also known as Meigari, 22 years and Abubakar Sadiq, 19 are herdsmen and Yussif Umaro, a 19-year-old farmer, all ‘fulanis’ allegedly shot and killed the deceased on Friday, May 21, 2021 at a location near Adjalaja on the Kintampo-Abaase-Prang road in the Pru West District of Bono East, whiles travelling from Sunyani to Yeji.



Inspector Kudalor said the Police received the information about the death of the military personnel through a gunshot wound, saying, the Police proceeded to the scene and found a male adult fully dressed in military uniform lying in a pool of blood.



He said upon inspection of deceased’s body, it was detected there was a wound on his right chest and it was from a gunshot.



Inspector Kudalor said the body was sent to the St. Mathias Catholic Hospital at Yeji, Pru East District, where the deceased was confirmed dead,



Prosecution said the body was then deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.



He said Police intelligence led to the arrest of the suspects and investigations were on-going.



