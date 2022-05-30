3 suspects arrested in connection with murder of lawyer on Bole-Bamboi Road

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Three persons have been arrested by the Savannah Regional Patrol Team in connection with the murder of a lawyer on the Bole-Bamboi Road over the weekend.



The suspects who were arrested on Sunday, May 29, including a Benin and Mali national are currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, a police source said one of the suspects, whose name has been withheld, is a foreigner and a casual worker at the Bole Cocoa Research Centre.



They were rounded up in their hideout with two others still on the run, the Savannah Regional Police Command says.



The Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Police, Inspector Agyekum Owusu, said the police is still in search of some suspects.



“After the incident – that was on the Saturday dawn – the Savannah Regional Command moved to the scene and with the help of the intelligence unit in the Region, we’ve been able to round up some three suspects, who we are profiling to see if they are the actual culprits.



“We have a target for about five suspects. Some people commit crimes and leave some traces and with the help of the intelligence unit, we’ve been able to get the traces,” he said.



Background



A Ghanaian lawyer has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah Region.



The Accra-based lawyer Richard Badombie was reportedly killed by the robbers while travelling to Jirapa in the Upper West Region with some relatives on Saturday, 28 May 2022.



The robbers, who emerged from the bush, stopped the vehicle in which the lawyer was travelling between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyir.



One of the robbers shot at the lawyer, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.



The car had veered off the road and hit a tree when the robbers attempted to open the doors of the vehicle.



However, a dog in the car barked at them and they fled.



Until his demise, the deceased was a lawyer with Lartey, Badombie & Co. Associates in Accra.