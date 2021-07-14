3 suspected kidnappers busted in Atebubu, 4 others on the run

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East:



Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the police in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region.



The three suspects were arrested at their hideout in Akokoa, a farming community near Atebubu.



They have been identified as Ibrahim Amidu, 27 years, Abubakar Mohammed, 32 years and Yusif Ali, 23 years old.



The suspects, together with four others, who are on the run welding guns allegedly abducted Mohammed Osman, an 18-year-old Fulani herdsman around 1:00 am on July 9, 2021, at Bonfrano, a village in the Pru East District.



They reportedly transported the victim to Akokoa and kept watch over him in a maize farm whilst awaiting the payment of a ransom from the victim’s family but the victim escaped in the night when the suspects fell asleep and made a report to the police.



According to the Atebubu Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintend Bright Boafo, following a report by the victim, they moved to the place and arrested one suspect, Mohammed Osman who subsequently led them to arrest two other suspects.



Chief Superintendent Bright Boafo disclosed in an interview that the suspects allegedly demanded a ransom of GH₵2,000,000 from the victim’s family before his release.



“The victim came and made a report to us that he was kidnapped on July 9, 2021, whilst tending his cattle at Bonfrano near Zamrama in the Pru East District. He was moved to a maize farm in Akokoa awaiting the payment of a ransom from his family but he managed to escape and made a report to us leading to their arrest”.



Meanwhile, the three suspects have since been transferred to the Bono East Regional Police Command to assist in investigations whilst efforts to arrest the other suspects are underway.