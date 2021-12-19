3 reasons Teacher Kwadwo was sacked – GES lists

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teacher Kwadwo sacked by GES



Teacher Kwadwo shoots down “depression” rumours



Teacher Kwadwo on war path with GES



The Ghana Education Service has offered explanations to why it decided to terminate the appointment of comedian and professional teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo.



Teacher Kwadwo, in a post on his social media timeline on Saturday, December 18, 2021, disclosed that he had received a letter from the district office of GES which implicates him for misconduct, thus the decision to sack him.



He, however, failed to reveal the content of the letter citing “professional reasons” but warned of a legal battle with the service.



But in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb on the social media handle of Starr FM, GES detailed three reasons for which it decided to relieve Teacher Kwadwo of his duty as a professional teacher.



Here are the 3 reasons:



Absenteeism



The statement averred that per the report it received from the Akrofuom District Disciplinary Committee on allegations of professional misconduct, Teacher Kwadwo was said to have absented himself for a total of 55 days in 2021 without permission in the academic year.



Failure to prepare lesson note



The disciplinary report of the Akrofuom District Disciplinary Committee also established that “Mr. Michael Owusu Afriyie refused to prepare lesson plan as a professional teacher and ignored the directive of the District Director to prepare the lesson plan.”



Teacher Kwadwo also refused to submit the lesson notes for the perusal of the Headteacher.



Highest level insubordination



According to the statement, Teacher Kwadwo demonstrated the highest level of gross insubordination towards the District Director, the School Improvement Support Officer and the Headmaster of his school, Akrofuom D/A Primary School.



The statement mentioned that the popular comedian refused to attend to a query issued to him and also failed to appear before a disciplinary committee set up by the District Director to investigate his misconduct.



For the above reasons, GES departed from the recommendation by Akrofuom District Disciplinary Committee to have Teacher Kwadwo reassigned stating that the “recommended sanction does not commiserate with the established misconduct, since such serious non-professional unethical conduct merit summery dismissal.”



Read below the full statement from GES:









