3 protesters arrested at Arise Ghana demonstration

The Ghana Police Services has reportedly arrested three persons taking part in the Arise Ghana demonstration.



According to myjoyonline.com, the three protestors, who were all males, were arrested because their actions led to some chaos during the demonstration.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that there was confusion on the grounds of the demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle as Arise Ghana protestors and officials from the Police Service clashed.



For about 15 minutes, there was teargas being fired into the crowd by police personnel after some elements in the crowd decided to push against the police who had built a barricade to stop protestors from moving from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle towards the Ring Road Central area.



The altercation happened after organisers met with top officials of the police service to discuss the way forward following an obstruction when protestors tried moving from Obra Spot.



Police officials on the ground had suggested that organisers stick to the court's assigned route for the demonstration, that is from Obra Spot through the Independence Square.



But organisers of the Arise Ghana demonstration who did not agree to this, insisted that they will use the Ring Road Central road through Ako Adjei Interchange to the ministries.



After the meeting with the police, organisers returned to address the crowd about the situation but during this period, aggrieved protestors went against the police and tried pushing back the barricade.



Consequently, the police fired teargas to disperse the crowd which at this point was not only pushing against the police but pelting stones and other objects at them.



The police have also described as ‘shameful’, the pandemonium that characterized the Arise Ghana demonstration, Tuesday afternoon.



In a statement on its social media handle, the police condemned the violent act and exonerated itself from blame.



“What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us. This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned,” the Twitter post read.



