3 police officers die in fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway

The Ghana Police Service has announced the death of three officers in a fatal road accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.



According to a short statement published on the social media pages of the Service, the incident occurred at Kyekyewere on Wednesday, March 24, 2024.



“With a heavy heart, the Ghana Police Service mourns three of our gallant officers who lost their lives in a fatal accident today at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway while on their way for Police operational duties,” the police said.



While being short on details, the statement said further information will be shared after the bereaved families have formally been informed.



“In line with Ghanaian tradition and the Ghana Police Service Regulations, full details will be communicated after the bereaved families are formally informed,” the statement added.



The death of the officers comes on the back of a recent accident on the Accra-Kumasi Road which claimed the lives of 21 individuals.



The incident which occurred on Friday, March 15, 2024, involved a Sprinter bus and a minibus on the Breku stretch of the road in the Ashanti region.







