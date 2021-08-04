3 persons killed in road crash at Sogakope

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Three persons have died in a ghastly road crash that occurred at Vume near Sogakope, on the Accra-Sogakope highway on the evening of Tuesday, August 3, 2021.



The deceased persons who are yet to be identified were plying the route in a tricycle (aboboya) when an overspeeding vehicle from the Sogakope direction with registration number GW 8151-18 collided with the tricycle killing all three persons on the spot.



Kasapa News has gathered that the vehicle was being driven by a Dabala junction-based Customs Officer who together with his colleagues were pursuing another vehicle suspected to be carrying some smuggled goods.



According to some eyewitnesses, some youth in the area who became agitated over the incident set the vehicle ablaze a situation that forced the deployment of some military and police personnel to the scene to restore calm.



Meanwhile, the Sogakope police commander has declined comments on the issue when Kasapa News’s Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu contacted him.



Bodies of the victims have since been deposited at the Sogakope District hospital for preservation.