3 persons in Covid-19 vehicle die in fatal accident

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Three persons travelling in COVID-19 registered pickup vehicle belonging to the Ghana Health Service have reportedly died in a gory accident at Teacher Mante, a community along the Accra to Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region.



The driver, a woman, and a child died instantly, according to eyewitnesses who removed the bodies.



However, a man believed to be a health officer seated in the front seat and another passenger in the back seat are said to be in critical conditions.



According to the eyewitnesses, the Covid-19 pickup vehicle and a Toyota Hilux vehicle were speeding towards Suhum's direction of the road, however, upon reaching Teacher Mante, a tricycle rider reportedly crossed the Toyota Hilux without observing traffic.



An attempt by the driver of the Toyota Hilux to swerve crashing the tricycle forced him to suddenly join the outer lane and violently hit the rear side of the Covid-19 registered vehicle.



The impact forced the driver of the Covid-19 registered vehicle to lose control of the steering wheel, veered off the road, and crashed into a stationary trailer truck at the bus stop killing three occupants on the spot.



“The Covid-19 registered pick up was carrying five persons. Three persons died on the spot. It is believed that it was a medical officer and his family including a woman believed to be his wife, child, and driver who were in the car. The driver, wife, and the child died instantly,” an eyewitness, Kwadwo Minta told Starr News.



He said the two other occupants including a man believed to be a health officer were in critical condition and hence rushed to the hospital by Police.



Occupants of the Toyota Hilux sustained minor injuries.