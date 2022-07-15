3 of Ghana’s biggest forests that are heavily under threat

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature:



When Ghana takes stock of its natural resources, beyond the regular names, the forest reserves of the country also come in quite handy for many reasons.



One reason is the enormous roles the forests play in promoting climate-related issues.



This is however beyond the growing fact that some of these forests also have buried beneath them other minerals that require major threats to the trees therein to be able to mine them.



Besides, trees in these forests serve as timber for the most part and while there is a campaign by the current government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to encourage the growing of new trees through its Green Ghana initiative, it doesn’t appear that is enough to save some of the country’s biggest forests.



In this article, GhanaWeb looks at the threats that three of the country’s forests face in the interim, as well in the future should the actions currently being advanced towards them materialize.



Should these actions take place, the forest reserves of this country are likely going to be threatened, placing the affected forests in a possible state of extinction.



The Atewa Forest:



Known as a centre of significant plant diversity and home to at least 1100 plant species, including 56 of them that are threatened with extinction, the Atewa Range Forest Reserve (also called the Atiwa-Atwaredu ranges) faces an imminent threat of extinction.



The forest is home to a number of plants that are endemic to the Upper Guinea eco-region (humid forests west of Togo/Benin) with highly localised distributions, according to ghana.arocha.org.



The forest is also a place where butterfly diversity is high – the highest of any site in West Africa – with over 700 species believed to occur including two that are known only from this forest (Mylothis atewa and Anthene helpsi). Amphibians are represented by 40 species, a third of which are threatened.



It is also the site of an important forest reserve, and the source of three major rivers, but all of these face a major threat of extinction because of a move by the government to sell the forest off for mining.



In July 2017, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced a partnership agreement in which the government of China would offer Ghana $15 billion in exchange of bauxite resources, with the Atewa Forest being one of the areas under consideration.



In years that followed, there have been several further discussions between the two parties, as well as many calls by organisations in the climate sector, for the Ghana government to back out of this deal because it threatens the forest.



Addressing journalists in Accra during his media encounter in 2019, President Nana Akufo-Addo said he would do everything possible to ensure that Ghana mines bauxite in the Atewa Forest as well as in Nyinahini and Awaso.



“I’m hoping that by the end of the first quarter of next year we will be able to announce to the world the investors and the partnerships for the development of our deposits in Nyinahini and Awaso a reality.



“You must know that the ones [bauxite deposits] in Kyebi are of a particular concern to me and whatever we can do to make sure that it happens, I’m gonna make sure that it happens. Same with Nynahin, same with Awaso,” he vowed.



The Achimota Forest:



It all started when the details of the Last Will and Testament of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, were made public.



In the Will, Sir John gave out land belonging to him and located at the Achimota Forest to one of his beneficiaries but this detail in the document raised a lot of eyebrows for obvious reasons.



This revelation also coincided with an Executive Instrument from the government that indicated that the Achimota Forest Reserve lands were not up for sale.



In the events that followed, it became clear that the portions of the forest land had been given out to the Owoo Family, believed to be the original owners of the land before it was sold out to the government.



The debates on whether or not portions of the Achimota Forest have been sold out, or in the worst case, have all been given out to private owners, against the assurances from the government that no such thing has been done, remains.



The Nyinahin:



In 2017, the government of Ghana struck a deal with a construction company in China, Sinohydro Group, a trade by barter of sorts, to secure a US$19 billion infrastructural loan from the Chinese government.



The Chinese-owned government was invited to build roads, bridges and rural electrification projects worth US$2 billion and in exchange, the company was to be paid from the proceeds made from mining Ghana’s abundant bauxite reserves in Atewa and Nyinahin, another forest reserve in the Ashanti region.



While leaders in the Tano-Offin area have been resisting further mining development at the Nyinahin Forest, others, including the government, continue to view the area as a more commercially viable location.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







EA/BOG