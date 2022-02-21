3 mid-tempo songs from young artistes making waves in Ghana

Music of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Just two months into the year 2022 and already, some young talents are dominating the music scene with their records. Their songs are not only enjoying rotation on radio; they are being embraced and hailed by music lovers. Not only that, these infectious songs keep featuring on the playlists of event DJs and the reactions from patrons in some instances trigger a replay.



It is an undeniable fact that Akwaboah’s ‘Obiaa’ which features Cina Soul is the biggest song in the country but for Camidoh, Kelvyn Boy, and Nanky to secure spots on the list of songs that have won the admiration of music lovers is an indication of how good these young acts have fared in the last couple of weeks.



Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ which features Nigerian record producer, Phantom, known for the production of Burna Boy's ‘Ye’, was not an instant hit when it was released on December 15, 2021. However, the narrative changed this year.



His management has ensured that the song becomes a success. Different avenues have been used in promoting the song, including a video and dance challenge. The release of the official music video catapulted the popularity of the song to a different level. The video, just like the song, has received commendations from music lovers.



While the popularity of ‘Sugarcane’ soars, some have tipped Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Down Flat’ as a threat to Camidoh’s record considering how the song has gradually become a hit. Released on January 28, 2022, ‘Down Flat’ comes with visuals directed by Out Law Philmz. The Highlife tune talks about how one has fallen in love.



Arguably, one would be on ‘Cloud 9’ for listening to these songs. In the midst of these highlife tunes, Nanky makes a point with his afrobeats single titled ‘Cloud 9’. With a video shot at different locations, including the riverside, Nanky parades ladies clad in white bikinis to complement the song. The video shot and directed by Prince Dovlo was premiered on February 11, 2022.











