3 in trouble for attempted kidnapping in Takoradi

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The proactiveness of residents of Adiembra has led to the successful thwarting of an abduction of a 17-year-old Senior High School student by some three persons.



Skyy Power FM reports that the residents of the area quickly responded to a distressful call by the victim's mother and overpowered the three suspected kidnappers before handing them over to the police.



The suspects include a lady and two men who stormed the victim's hostel to kidnap her.



Narrating the attempted kidnapping incident to pressmen, Alberta Yawson, the mother of Judith Yawson (the victim) disclosed that her son and daughter had been receiving phone calls from an unknown lady.



After enquiring about their location, the 3 suspected kidnappers drove to the hostel at Adiembra to allegedly kidnap Judith Yawson.



Read her narration to Skyy Power FM below:



My son Martin received a call on Friday afternoon from someone who mentioned his name. The person pleaded with my son to allow his sister who had travelled to Takoradi from Accra to come and spend the night at our house.



The person claimed that they have a family house at Upper New Takoradi. I asked my son who the person was, and he said the person introduced himself as P.K. I didn’t say anything until 2:30 am when I received a call from someone who told me his niece who is coming to sleep with Martin (my son) had arrived, and so I should allow Martin to go and meet her.



So I asked him that if the person truly knows Martin, then he should know that my son Martin is even not well, so I would rather go to meet her. I went to see the lady who had arrived in a Taxi but after a critical look at the lady who was removing her bags, I wasn’t enthused about the personality, so I told the driver not to move.



I asked the lady if she knew my children and I, but she said no. So I told her it would not be advisable to spend the night with us. The Taxi driver agreed with me and promised to get her a hotel to spend the night so that the next day she comes for them to help her find her family house.



I thought that was the end, but this morning my daughter who is at a hostel at Adiembra called to tell me the people have called her to come for a parcel from the hotel. So I told my brother, who advised we report the case to the police, which we did at the Central Police station.



Just as we were about to leave, my daughter called me, the same people had gone to her hostel to take her away. So we quickly rushed to her hostel, and I noticed the same girl who tried to spend the night with us standing at the hostel upon arriving at the scene. The Taxi driver they came with had already entered the hostel.



My daughter was the only one at the hostel at the time. So I moved to the town to call for help, and we managed to arrest the lady, the Taxi driver, and a man who was in the vehicle. The landlord of the hostel also confirmed to us that he missed 11 calls from the same number the people used to call me. The lady claims she is a footballer from the UK and doesn’t know my daughter but saw her picture on Facebook.



